Appley Bridge-based Lansafe, which provides IT and other technology services, chose to support homelessness and poverty charity The Brick last year, following a break-in at its premises.

Now, the firm is inviting Wigan charities to step forward and nominate themselves, and the wider community to nominate charities close to their hearts, to become their charity of the year for 2024.

Entries for nominations are open to all, with no limit to the number of suggestions each person can make.

People are asked to email [email protected], explaining why that charity should be chosen.

As part of the partnership, Lansafe would like to offer the charity support from one of its services, such as better WiFi to run its organisation, help reducing its telecoms bills, support securing its premises or business mobile phones.