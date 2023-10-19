Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating its 75th year, Hindley Green-based Wilcox Limousines – a legacy business run by the granddaughter of its founders – has been an indomitable force in the funeral coachbuilding industry.

From crafting the Queen's hearse to facing down corporate behemoths, the company's journey is nothing short of inspirational.

The not-for-profit BQF UK Excellence Awards, organised by the British Quality Foundation (BQF), featured fierce competition, with industry titans vying for the spotlight.

Leila Wilcox and Jade Wilcox

However, the spotlight found its way to Wilcox Limousines, winning the Headline Business Transformation Award.

BQF stated it received a record number of applicants for the Headline Transformational Award, sponsored by the University of Strathclyde, who said: “The nominees show how the application of learning within their organisations can have exponential impact and benefits”.

The judging processes began with a written and PowerPoint submission, then employees from the Wilcox team explained the continuing improving processes that have propelled the company from its humble beginnings to the milestone of celebrating its 75th anniversary.

These passionate representatives not only showcased the remarkable strides the company has made, but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of the entire team.

Bentley hearse and limousine built by Wilcox

Their insightful presentation left an indelible impression on the six judges, offering them a first-hand glimpse into the evolution and enduring legacy of the organisation.

The BQF Awards website reveals the remarkable journey of Wilcox Limousines, showcasing how this family-owned business disrupted the narrative.

The founder's granddaughter Jade Wilcox-Webb, at the helm of the company, skilfully navigated the challenges of the modern business landscape, transforming Wilcox Limousines into a powerhouse of innovation and resilience.

The award recognises not only the company's ability to adapt, but also its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.

Wilcox Limousines has proven that, even in an era dominated by corporate giants, a family-owned business can not only survive but thrive.

"Against all odds, we stood firm and prevailed. This victory is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the enduring legacy of Wilcox Limousines," said Jade.