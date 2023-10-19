News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Wigan firm sees off corporate giants to win top business award

A Wigan family funeral coachbuilder emerged triumphant against corporate giants Tesco, Openreach and Currys to clinch a coveted award.
By Leila WilcoxContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Celebrating its 75th year, Hindley Green-based Wilcox Limousines – a legacy business run by the granddaughter of its founders – has been an indomitable force in the funeral coachbuilding industry.

From crafting the Queen's hearse to facing down corporate behemoths, the company's journey is nothing short of inspirational.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The not-for-profit BQF UK Excellence Awards, organised by the British Quality Foundation (BQF), featured fierce competition, with industry titans vying for the spotlight.

Leila Wilcox and Jade WilcoxLeila Wilcox and Jade Wilcox
Leila Wilcox and Jade Wilcox
Most Popular

However, the spotlight found its way to Wilcox Limousines, winning the Headline Business Transformation Award.

BQF stated it received a record number of applicants for the Headline Transformational Award, sponsored by the University of Strathclyde, who said: “The nominees show how the application of learning within their organisations can have exponential impact and benefits”.

The judging processes began with a written and PowerPoint submission, then employees from the Wilcox team explained the continuing improving processes that have propelled the company from its humble beginnings to the milestone of celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These passionate representatives not only showcased the remarkable strides the company has made, but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of the entire team.

Bentley hearse and limousine built by WilcoxBentley hearse and limousine built by Wilcox
Bentley hearse and limousine built by Wilcox

Their insightful presentation left an indelible impression on the six judges, offering them a first-hand glimpse into the evolution and enduring legacy of the organisation.

The BQF Awards website reveals the remarkable journey of Wilcox Limousines, showcasing how this family-owned business disrupted the narrative.

The founder's granddaughter Jade Wilcox-Webb, at the helm of the company, skilfully navigated the challenges of the modern business landscape, transforming Wilcox Limousines into a powerhouse of innovation and resilience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award recognises not only the company's ability to adapt, but also its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.

Wilcox Limousines has proven that, even in an era dominated by corporate giants, a family-owned business can not only survive but thrive.

"Against all odds, we stood firm and prevailed. This victory is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the enduring legacy of Wilcox Limousines," said Jade.

"We are proud to be the torchbearers of a family tradition that spans 75 years and thrilled to be acknowledged by the BQF for our commitment to business transformation."

Related topics:TescoWiganOpenreachCurrys