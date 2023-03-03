Emma Roberts has been appointed as the head of divorce and finances at Stephensons, while experienced solicitor Stephen Jones joins its expanding family law team.

Ms Roberts has a wealth of experience assisting clients in a range of matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Gethin, Emma Roberts and Stephen Jones from Stephensons

She joined Stephensons in 2019 has developed a strong reputation for work in divorce and civil partnership dissolution, as well as resolving complex financial arrangements.

Mr Jones, who joins Stephensons from Merrick Solicitors in Manchester, specialises in divorce, private children law matters and financial cases, including those involving complex issues, high net worth individuals and business assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Gethin, partner and head of the family department at Stephensons, said:

“At its core, the success of Stephensons is down to its people; the talent and dedication they demonstrate day in, day out in delivering the very best outcomes for clients.

“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Stephen to the team. He brings with him a wealth of invaluable experience that will be of huge benefit to our clients and the wider team.