News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan firm Stephensons welcomes two additions to its family law team

A national firm based in Wigan has bolstered its family law team with a promotion and a new recruit.

By Gaynor Clarke
18 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emma Roberts has been appointed as the head of divorce and finances at Stephensons, while experienced solicitor Stephen Jones joins its expanding family law team.

Ms Roberts has a wealth of experience assisting clients in a range of matters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan credit union joins consortium to offer helping hand during cost-of-living ...
Victoria Gethin, Emma Roberts and Stephen Jones from Stephensons
Victoria Gethin, Emma Roberts and Stephen Jones from Stephensons
Victoria Gethin, Emma Roberts and Stephen Jones from Stephensons
Most Popular

She joined Stephensons in 2019 has developed a strong reputation for work in divorce and civil partnership dissolution, as well as resolving complex financial arrangements.

Mr Jones, who joins Stephensons from Merrick Solicitors in Manchester, specialises in divorce, private children law matters and financial cases, including those involving complex issues, high net worth individuals and business assets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria Gethin, partner and head of the family department at Stephensons, said:

“At its core, the success of Stephensons is down to its people; the talent and dedication they demonstrate day in, day out in delivering the very best outcomes for clients.

“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Stephen to the team. He brings with him a wealth of invaluable experience that will be of huge benefit to our clients and the wider team.

“I am also very proud to see Emma’s legal career go from strength to strength. Emma is committed to her clients and helps them navigate the often complex divorce process with great care and compassion. I know she will thrive in her new role and look forward to working closely with her in the months ahead.”

Wigan