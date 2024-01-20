A Wigan firm is leading by example with the refurbishment of its office.

Diamond Interiors, which focuses on commercial workspace design and office fit-out, moved into the former Magnet Kitchens building, on Woodhouse Lane, in 2015 and converted it from a warehouse to offices.

It has now undergone a refurbishment to provide a comfortable and productive space for the 14 members of staff to work, while also showcasing its products.

The refurbished office at Diamond Interiors includes pods and sound-proof booths

There is a range of facilities for staff, including collaborative work spaces, meeting rooms, a kitchen area and sound-proof booths for online meetings.

While the office is not an open showroom, potential clients are sometimes invited in to see what can be done with the space and products.

The firm has found the requirements of businesses have changed following the coronavirus pandemic, with some people returning to offices, others continuing to work from home and some choosing hybrid working.

This means its own staff, as well as employees of other firms, require different things when they go to work in the office.

A collaborative workspace at Diamond Interiors

The team at Diamond Interiors recently worked on a grade II-listed building in Chester, where the firm wanted a modern space representing its brand and now has a pool table and social space for staff.

Other work has included the relocation of Tote’s head office in Wigan, which included plenty of collaborative office space for employees and bold, bright colours.

Changing circumstances following the pandemic have been reflected in the relaunch of the website for DBI Furniture Solutions, a separate arm of the business which focuses on office furniture.

The new e-commerce website allows businesses to essentially furnish a whole office from one place, offering a more comprehensive range than was previously available.

Plants are among the new features at Diamond Interiors' office

People can buy anything from an office chair and desk to six-person meeting pods and moveable rooms to furniture large office spaces.

The firm has seen businesses either upscaling or downsizing their offices, demanding on the number of staff working there, and the need for flexibility is reflected in the products on offer, which can be moved or enlarged as needed.