Wigan food firm plans to boost workforce by 100

The Bakkavor site at Ince

Bakkavor formerly Hitchen Foods, has announced its intention to recruit dozens of production roles at its Meals site at Ince.

The jobs include both temporary and permanent roles across a range of shifts, evenings and weekends, on a full time and part time basis.

The firm says that this represents a welcome economic boost to the local community - at a time when the fallout from Covid has resulted in the highest level of UK unemployment for five years.

The factory has remained open for business throughout the pandemic, maintaining food supply at a critical time and ensuring that supermarket shelves remained stocked.

Bakkavor Meals Wigan supplies salads and fresh prepared vegetable products across the country and says it has recently benefitted from a significant business win, enabling the creation of some of these roles.

The site also offers a series of professional qualifications for individuals to progress in their current roles. These courses are said to be ideal for those employees at Wigan who aspire to progress in different areas of the business.

General manager Rob Sugden said: “Today’s news on 100 new jobs contributes to the economic health of the local community at a critical time.”

"We are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy and this marks a great opportunity for people to join us as we continue to grow the business.”