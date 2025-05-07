Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The home to a once-popular Wigan town centre night spot has gone up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New to the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets is 49 King Street, Wigan: a site formerly occupied by Revolution Bars.

Located in the heart of Wigan town centre, King Street is a well-established nightlife destination, home to a variety of bar and leisure operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The freehold of the property is being offered with vacant possession for a guide price of £550,000.

What used to be the Revolution Bar on King Street has stood empty since its closure last August

Alternatively, the property is offered To Let on a flexible new agreement, free-of-tie, at a guide rent of £50,000.

This substantial, two-storey detached property spans approximately 6,725ft sq and retains elements of a previous high-spec corporate fit-out.

The layout features a mostly open-plan trading area with a double-height ceiling, a stage area, elevated seating, and a dining space with timber-framed, diner-style fixed seating. There is also a kitchen area to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Martin, divisional director of Fleurets North West, said: "Revolution Bars operated this venue until August 2024.

"We anticipate strong interest from other bar operators, though the site also holds appeal for a wider range of leisure uses.

"For alternative-use purchasers, subject to the necessary planning consents, the property could also lend itself to retail or office development."

There was much disappointment last summer when it was announced that the Wigan “Revs” would be one of 12 around the country to close down within weeks as the parents company struggled to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three North West venues shut: Blackpool and Manchester Deansgate Locks being the others.

The group revealed it was dealing with the cost of living hitting customers' finances and train strikes affecting its younger clientele.

The bar and pub chain also said it was struggling following pressures caused by the pandemic, rising inflation and staff shortages.

Revolution had to close six bars in 2020 as it struggled to keep afloat during coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to soaring energy bills, the chain was then forced to shut its venues on Mondays and Tuesdays in January 2023.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets Northwest Office. For further information contact Fleurets North West on 0161 683 5445 or email [email protected].