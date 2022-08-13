Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Wilcox, of Hindley Green-based Wilcox Limousines, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the SEIB Insurance Brokers and National Association of Funeral Directors.

The award recognises someone whose excellence in the funeral industry has become their life’s work.

Paul, now 70, joined the firm in 1971 and worked at the family business full-time, before retiring at the beginning of this year.

As he was unable to attend the awards ceremony in person, a pre-recorded presentation was played to guests.

A duplicate award was presented on stage by Bipin Thaker, the chief operating officer of SEIB, to Paul’s daughter and current MD Jade Wilcox.

Paul said: "I'm jolly pleased and it's lovely to be recognised within my own sphere.

"The funeral industry and funeral vehicle coachbuilding has been my lifetime's work – over 50 years.

"I'm proud to be associated with the funeral industry and I've made a lot of good friends over the years.

"The mixture of cars and service is what we are about, trying to do the best we can for our clients, be that funeral or coachbuilding. I'm speechless.”

Barry Fehler, of SEIB, said: "I have known the Wilcox family for nearly 40 years. I met the older generation, William and May Wilcox, first.

"Paul and his brother Peter have made an enormous contribution and now we see the new generation take up the reins."

Barry was himself the winner of the Once in a Lifetime award for his pioneering efforts to drive his business for a number of years. He recently announced he will be stepping back from his duties.

The award comes just weeks after Wilcox Limousines, which specialises in the conversion of cars into hearses and limousines, won the Quality Organisation of the Year prize at the International Quality Awards.