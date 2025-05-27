Wigan funeral home introduces ‘Chatty Bench’ to encourage open conversations

A funeral home in Wigan has introduced a ‘chatty bench’ in a bid to help combat loneliness and encourage open conversations about life’s challenges.

Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, on Gidlow Lane, launched the initiative in line with National Conversation Week, placing a bench outside of the home where anyone can sit and talk.

The bench, clearly marked with a plaque, offers a welcoming environment for visitors and passers-by to share memories, discuss personal struggles, or simply enjoy a friendly chat. During opening hours, a member of the Co-op team will also be available to listen and offer support, with refreshments also provided.

The initiative is part of Co-op Funeralcare’s commitment to providing support to those mourning the loss of a loved one, while encouraging open conversations around grief, bereavement. This approach is backed by research, which shows that one in five (20%) of those who have recently experienced a bereavement say that simply being asked if they’d like to talk about their loved one, is one of the most helpful things people can do, highlighting the importance of encouraging dialogue during times of loss. *

Stuart Pilkington, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, said: “We know that a simple conversation can make a world of difference, particularly for those who may be feeling isolated or struggling. The chatty bench is a gentle invitation for anyone to sit, share, and be heard without judgement. We’re here to listen, not just during times of loss, but whenever someone needs support.”

The idea behind the bench stems from the idea that talking openly, especially about difficult topics like loss or loneliness, can help improve mood, and strengthen community bonds, aligning closely with Co-op Funeralcare’s ethos of care, compassion, and community engagement.

National Conversation Week aims to highlight the importance of taking time to talk and encourages people to engage in meaningful face-to-face conversations.

Stuart, added: “As a funeralcare provider, we’re often part of some of the most emotional moments in people’s lives. But our role doesn’t stop there. The chatty bench is part of our ongoing mission to be a visible, approachable presence in the community and to encourage more open, healthy conversations about death and bereavement.”

The bench is open to all, with team members available during regular hours, 9 am – 5 pm Monday to Friday, to sit alongside visitors who may wish to talk.

The funeral home also features an in-house library, designed as a welcoming space where visitors can pick up a new book and engage in conversation with others. It serves as an invitation for those coping with loss to return to a supportive environment where they can talk freely to a listening ear.

For more information about Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, please visit Funeral Directors in Wigan, Gidlow Lane - Co-op