Wigan home care company teams up with local foodbank in worthwhile new project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brick is an anti-poverty charity that helps people at risk of homelessness or financial hardship. With over 100 years of service, it has been a lifeline for many people across the area.

Home Instead Wigan will be donating essential food items every month, collected by their care professionals and office staff, which will be much appreciated by families and individuals struggling financially due to rising living costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick provides warm clothes, hygiene products, school uniforms, food and household furniture to people and families in the North West who are struggling to make ends meet.

Donations from Home Instead Wigan

Nick Hodgson, director of Home Instead Wigan, said: "The compassion and community service of The Brick reflects the amazing work of so many organisations and individuals, truly making a difference to so many people.

"At Home Instead we strive to support individuals and families every day and we are proud to be supporting this initiative, offering a helping hand to those who need it most.”

Home Instead Wigan encourages members of the community to get involved by volunteering or donating non-perishable food items. You can drop off donations at their office located in Wigan Investment Centre, Waterside Dr, Wigan WN3 5BA, and the team will donate them to The Brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working together, we can support the entire community, and offer a lifeline to those in need.” added Nick.

For more information on Home Instead Wigan’s care services, or career opportunities, visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wigan/ or call on 01942 677 785.