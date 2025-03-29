Wigan house prices increasing slightly
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to January was £186,611 – a 0.1 per cent increase on December.
The picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased by 0.1 per cent.
The rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.1 per cent over the last year.
It means the area ranked 16th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Wigan rising by £11,000 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 14 per cent.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Wyre lost 0.8 per cent of their value.
Across the UK, average house prices in January increased slightly on the month before, and have accelerated by 4.9 per cent over the past year.
Separate figures from the ONS show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in February, down from three per cent in January.
The drop was stronger than analysts had predicted, with 2.9 per cent initially forecasted for February.
David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said the slowing in inflation "can have positive implications for mortgage rates if it helps to boost the market’s outlook for interest rate movements".
Although he said this "should undoubtedly be seen as good news", he warned the rate of inflation is likely to accelerate again in the next few months.
Mark Eaton, chief operating officer at lender April Mortgages, welcomed the drop in the inflation rate, but said it will not immediately increase buyers' ability to save for a house deposit.
And Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, cautioned: "House prices should continue to rise faster in relatively more affordable parts of the country."
