David Aspinall, 41, won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC), for the quality of homes he is building at the Sundial Place development in Thornton, Merseyside.

David, who joined Barratt Homes four and a half years ago, said: “When I got the call, I couldn’t believe it had finally happened.

"When I started the site, we had been pushing to win the award and fell short for the first two years, then in the third year we won.

"I felt relieved and happy that all of our hard work had finally paid off.

“It’s a credit to the dedication and hard work that my site team and I had put in to be recognised with the award.

"Having missed out the first few times, I didn’t know if we could go through all of the hard work again but we regrouped, went the extra mile and pushed harder than before and finally won."

The awards rate site managers against criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants, showing how difficult they are to win.