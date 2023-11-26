David Aspinall, 41, won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC), for the quality of homes he is building at the Sundial Place development in Thornton, Merseyside.
David, who joined Barratt Homes four and a half years ago, said: “When I got the call, I couldn’t believe it had finally happened.
“It’s a credit to the dedication and hard work that my site team and I had put in to be recognised with the award.
"Having missed out the first few times, I didn’t know if we could go through all of the hard work again but we regrouped, went the extra mile and pushed harder than before and finally won."
The awards rate site managers against criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.
Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants, showing how difficult they are to win.
Claire Jarvis, managing director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “The awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers and building high quality homes. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 19 years in a row now.”