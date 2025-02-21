Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan-based Ainscough Industrial Services (AIS) has acquired Aylesbury business FFM Engineering Services, professionally known as Flegg Projects, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, reported to be the largest in AIS’s history, will give the global engineering solutions business a strong foothold in the medical equipment logistics market as well as boosting its client base across all manufacturing sectors including energy, aerospace, pharmaceutical and automotive.

Flegg Projects is one of the UK’s leading service providers of logistics and engineering services, with a renowned market reputation for moving individual items of specialist equipment to entire factory relocations and systems installations.

The business operates from two sites in Aylesbury, a 45,000ft sq head office and medical division and a 25,000ft sqdepot warehouse and yard and employs 55 people.

Left to right: Jayson Flegg, Managing Director at Flegg Projects; Matt Ainscough, CEO of AIS Group; and Kiersty Cox, Finance and HR Director, Flegg Projects

It runs over 40 commercial vehicles and vans as well as a wholly owned fleet of specialist lifting equipment.

Flegg Projects’ customers include industry-leading companies across a range of sectors including healthcare, manufacturing and logistics.

The business has experienced robust revenue growth since 2020 and is currently on track to generate revenue of £9.3m this fiscal year.

Matt Ainscough, CEO of AIS Group, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Flegg Projects to the AIS Group.

"Fleggs, like AIS, is a business whose focus is on quality, service and safety through continued investment in the best possible people and equipment.

“Demand for its services is increasing year-on-year and the company has identified a robust pipeline of opportunities, including significant potential projects with multinational firms and global conglomerates.

“Flegg’s specialised Medical division is unique in the UK and dovetails perfectly with AIS’s existing capabilities. Their transportation fleet, warehousing and OEM support functions immediately boost our market position and will propel the overall Group offer moving forwards.

“With this acquisition, alongside our existing companies, our machinery installation and removal capabilities are market leading in the UK and push us towards being one of the largest in Europe. We will continue to grow and will make further acquisitions where we can see true added value.”

“I’ve known Matt for years and have touched on acquisition a couple of times in the past and I now feel that this is the right time to come together and join the ever-growing business and team at AIS,” said Jayson Flegg, Managing Director at Flegg Projects.

By becoming part of the AIS family, we not only future proof the business but it gives us the knowledge and resources to grow it to the next level. Having recently celebrated 50 years in business I feel very excited to share our experience with AIS and bring our companies to a plateau that many will have to strive to attain.”

AIS is an international group of companies specialising in supporting industrial operators worldwide. AIS Vanguard, AIS Eurelo, AIS Wind Energy and VIG Industrial Relocation are dedicated to lifting, removing, relocating, installing and decommissioning industrial equipment and machinery as well as offering CDM and Project Management.

The company operates from 15 sites across the UK and Europe and, with the acquisition of Flegg Projects, now employs over 300 people.