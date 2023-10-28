News you can trust since 1853
Wigan insurance broker joins firm sharing its 'vision and business ethics'

A Wigan insurance broker has joined an award-winning risk advisory business looking to bolster its presence in the North.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Stephensons Risk Management, which is based at Wigan Investment Centre, has joined insurance risk advisory business Partners&.

It comes eight years after it was set up by managing director Mike McNulty and Stephensons Solicitors to provide a holistic service for its clients, offering both commercial and personal insurance, as well as risk management advice.

Mike McNulty, managing director of Stephensons Risk ManagementMike McNulty, managing director of Stephensons Risk Management
Mr McNulty said: “From my first meetings with (CEO) Phil Barton and his team at Partners&, it was clear that we shared the same vision and business ethics in delivering excellence for our clients.

"I always take pride in our professionalism and service delivery over the years as we have grown, and I’m very excited to be joining a business that will allow us to build on those principles and offer so much more to our clients with the additional products and services that Partners& deliver so well.”

Ross Dingwall, Partners& managing partner – north, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephensons Risk Management into the Partners& family. Mike and his team bring a wealth of risk management and insurance knowledge to the region whilst sharing in our mission to challenge the status quo in the insurance marketplace.

"We share a belief in partnership and providing a truly holistic approach to serving clients, and this marks a great next step in further strengthening our northern footprint.”

It comes after Partners& was named UK Broker of the Year at the UK Broker Awards, along with Commercial Lines Broker of the Year and Best Training Programme.

