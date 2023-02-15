Wigan IT and networks provider makes second major acquisition in three months

EvolveODM has formally acquired and incorporated Sheffield-based mobile telecoms provider 4G Voice and Data and will retain its employees.

It was the firm’s second big takeover in recent months, after it bought GB3 from EG Group, with the company’s northern presence now spanning Yorkshire and Lancashire as well as its Greater Manchester HQ.

Ryan Stephenson-Brown, director at Evolve Business Group

Set up in 2012, 4G Voice and Data specialises in the B2B mobile telecommunications market, working with all major UK mobile networks.

It has been led by the EvolveODM team of directors, including Alan Stephenson-Brown, Ryan Stephenson-Brown and Rob Brown, since 2017 and the new deal formally incorporates the 4G entity within EvolveODM, while maintaining its services, staff and customer base.

EvolveODM was founded in 2005 and specialises in providing end-to-end managed network solutions.

Its customers include household name retail, hospitality, leisure, fuel and food-to-go brands such as Robinsons Brewery and Hydes Brewery, and EG Group-supported brands and franchises like KFC, Starbucks, ESSO, BP and Leon.

It will enter new markets as part of the incorporation, serving 4G’s existing customer base in manufacturing and construction.

Ryan Stephenson-Brown, director at Evolve Business Group, said: “We are delighted to kick off the year with a bang, growing our presence across northern England by bringing on board a fantastic business. This is a great fit that will allow us to provide a fully galvanised connectivity solution to our customers.

“The team at 4G has been able to achieve some really exciting things, for instance providing mobile solutions at the recent World Cup. Combining our offerings means creating a true one-stop-shop here in the North for both UK and international businesses that need a reliable partner for their connectivity solutions. It’s a win-win.”

EvolveODM’s growth plans include increasing its network management footprint from 7,500 locations to 15,000 within the next three years, with a focus on creating local jobs.

This latest acquisition means EvolveODM can offer its customer base enhanced and bespoke telecoms services as part of its existing 24/7 offering.

Evolve Business Group is an independently-owned company that specialises in providing end-to-end IT and managed network solutions to a range of businesses. Comprising the EvolveODM and GB3 brands, it is helping businesses to reduce costs and simplify the management of services, and give business owners and their teams more time to do what they do best.

Founded in 2005, it has worked with a variety of clients across different industries around the world, building a team of experienced specialists to help create effective and efficient packages using any combination of different offerings. It keeps the networks of retail, hospitality, fast food and petroleum franchises compliant, protected and connected.

4G was founded in 2012 and its team has over 25 years of telecoms, mobile, payments and consultancy experience.