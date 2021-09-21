Wigan jobseekers encouraged to attend large event with 1,000 posts available

Michelle Leeson, managing director for GC Employment

Sixty employers will be exhibiting at PROGRESS21 Careers, which takes place at Manchester Central on Thursday, September 23.

The event is designed to appeal to everyone whether they are unemployed, furloughed, looking for a career change, a chance to upskill or to take the next step in their career.

Among the employers taking part will be NHS Professionals, M&S, Talk Talk, Royal Air Force, Network Rail and a range of hotels, including The Lowry Hotel and Hotel Football.

More than 1,000 current and prospective jobs will be on offer across the city-region including roles such as care workers, ambulance drivers, administrators and housekeepers.

Local businesses will also be offering an opportunity to win prizes, which will range from restaurant experiences to shopping vouchers, smart phones and technology.

Organisations such as Citizens Advice and Jobcentre Plus will be on hand to support people with health, well-being and personal finance, while Barfection will be running mocktail-making masterclasses and highlighting some of the opportunities available within bars, hotels and restaurants across Greater Manchester.

Alongside the careers fair, the event will feature PROGRESS21 Business offering specialist insight and practical support for post-pandemic recovery and growth, and PROGRESS21 Global, which will bring Greater Manchester together to promote the city-region on the global stage to attract investors and visitors.

PROGRESS21 will feature an opening address and keynote speech from the outgoing leader of Manchester City Council, Sir Richard Leese, that focuses on realising Greater Manchester’s global ambitions. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will also be outlining ambitions and plans for the city-region’s economic development.

Michelle Leeson, managing director for GC Employment, said: “PROGRESS21 is about Greater Manchester’s recovery and the future success of our city-region. Key to this is supporting people across Greater Manchester into the right jobs and this event will offer those opportunities.

“So, whether you are unemployed, furloughed or simply looking for a new challenge, I’d encourage you to get involved and explore the opportunities available, as well as the wide range of advice, guidance and practical help available through specialist organisations.”

Register to attend for free at progress21.co.uk