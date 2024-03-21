Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan & Leigh College has officially become a Trauma-Informed College, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to student well-being and academic success.

This initiative reflects the college's dedication to creating a supportive environment that recognizes and responds to the impact of trauma on its students and staff.

Recognizing the prevalence of trauma in society and its potential impact on educational outcomes, the college has embarked on a comprehensive journey to integrate trauma-informed practices into every aspect of its operations. From the classroom to administrative offices, the college is fostering an environment of understanding, empathy, and resilience.

Wigan and Leigh College has been recognised as a Trauma Informed Institution

As part of this process, Assistant Principal for Student Experience, Maxine Mealey underwent specialized training to better understand the effects of trauma and develop strategies for supporting students who may be experiencing it.

The newly qualified Level 5 Trauma Practitioner said: “By adopting trauma-informed approaches, the college aims to create a safe and nurturing environment where all individuals feel valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

"Our decision to become a Trauma Informed College underscores our commitment to student success and well-being," she added. "We recognize that many of our students may be dealing with various forms of trauma, and it's our responsibility to provide them with the support they need to thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.

“This forms part of our fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion, and engagement values. By adopting a trauma informed approach, we can help many young people overcome early trauma and improve their life chances"