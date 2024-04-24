Wigan & Leigh College wins Top Business Engagement Employer Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a night to celebrate as Wigan & Leigh College won Business Engagement, Employer Award at the Educate North Awards.

The awards evening, which was held at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester, on 18th April was a celebration of over 400 educational professionals, recognising excellence in the education sector in the North.

College Principal, Anna Dawe said: “Winning this award is testament to the hard work the college has put into addressing the region’s skills shortages and working with our employer partners to meet their needs too.

College staff receiving award

“We have invested significantly in our facilities and we have worked together with our employer partners to create bespoke courses, providing opportunities for their workforce to upskill.”

The college has forged strong relationships with over 750 employers which has resulted in a 74% increase in employer-led apprenticeship standards while other providers have seen a reduction.

The strong links have also seen 98.9% of apprentices’ progress into employment.

Key sectors of expertise include food manufacturing, engineering, power and nuclear and are at the forefront of the college’s collaborative approach to securing a talent pipeline.