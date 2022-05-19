The company, which has a huge distribution hub at Martland Park, has won a third consecutive RoSPA Gold Award for demonstrating excellent health and safety standards.

Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants compete to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Organisations receiving a Gold RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in the practice, as well as demonstrating exceptional management systems, including leadership and workforce involvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ArrowXL

Chris Purcell, Head of Health, Safety and Risk at ArrowXL, said: “We have continued to demonstrate our unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work, and so ArrowXL are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment.

"All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work.

"By receiving this recognition ArrowXL join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety.

"I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up Health and Safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director at ArrowXL added:

“As the UK’s largest two-person delivery specialist health and safety is of paramount importance to us.