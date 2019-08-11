Wigan marketing firm is thinking positive

A new marketing company is encouraging people to look on the bright side of the borough after its founders enjoyed an amazing upturn in fortunes.

Andrew Cantwell and Cecilia Holmes, from Shevington, have launched Positive Wigan to promote the town’s sometimes-underappreciated businesses, community organisations and arts and cultural groups.

It is hoped the business, which offers packages of sales and marketing services including adverts, social media content, web design and help reaching customers online, will help to counter negative views people still have of Wigan.

Andrew and Cecilia are themselves thinking positive after meeting following a dark time in their lives following the deaths of his wife and her father.

Andrew said: “We want to turn negatives into a positive and by starting my own business I want to do something for Wigan.

“It’s about promoting Wigan businesses, particularly on the arts and entertainment side.

“I find any time I speak to people and say I’m from Wigan they have quite a negative reaction, whereas I find the town very positive with a lot of potential going forward.

“I worked in sales and marketing but had to give up my job to look after my wife. When she died my life was totally negative.

“I was drinking heavily until I decided I just didn’t want to do that any more. I’m now 12 months sober and have lost in the region of seven stone.”

Andrew is also bringing previous experience promoting musical acts as a hobby to the new venture.

Cecilia, meanwhile, is coming to Positive Wigan with a background in creative arts and performance.

As well as the packages the Positive Wigan website contains a directory of those who have signed and a blog about the borough.

The firm also has a community radio station.

For more information about the new business, visit www.positivesalesandmarketing.co.uk