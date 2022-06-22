Home Instead Leigh welcomed the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, to a party at its new office on Orford Court, on Greenfold Way, Leigh.

Also in attendance were employees, clients and friends who were able to find out more about the business.

Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, cuts the ribbon

Coun Morgan said: “It was my pleasure to attend the official opening of the new office of Home Instead Leigh and to meet Georgia, Tom and the care professional team.

“The commitment and dedication of the team to deliver quality bespoke care at home for their clients is clear to see, it’s exceptional. I wish Home Instead well for the future.”

The home care company launched in 2020 and is owned by husband and wife, Thomas and Georgia Pennington.

The business has grown so they now employ 20 care professionals and three members of office staff, who help elderly clients remain in their own homes.

Coun Morgan with the team at Home Instead Leigh

It achieved a “good” rating in its first Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection, praised for the quality of care and support for clients.

Mr Pennington said: “We were delighted to welcome our team and the mayor to officially open our new office. In the few years we have been open, we have been amazed by the growth we have achieved and the impact we have already had on our local community.

“Our amazing care professionals truly care for our clients, providing not only personal care and dementia care, but real companionship which reduces instances of isolation and loneliness. In return, we are proud to provide real career paths for our care professionals, helping them to develop their skills and progress their career through a rewarding role.

“Thank you to all that attended our grand opening for such a wonderful day – it was a great chance to connect, celebrate and have fun.”

The new office is open for people to drop by at any time, as it is also an information hub for older people, from which staff can provide information about care available in the area, as well as information about any groups and activities for older people.

Home Instead has been at the forefront of a growing business model nationally which works on the concept that many people who are struggling a little to look after themselves at home would rather receive assistance to remain where they are, rather than to lose that independence and go into a care home instead.

Those who sign up are helping with all manner of chores including cleaning the house, doing the laundry, help with preparing meals and helping residents to get dressed and cleaned.

Sometimes it is as much about providing companionship for those living on their own.

Clients have praised it for its flexibility and adaptabily around their own life routines.