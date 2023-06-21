Wigan organisation helping families in poverty secures grant from supermarket giant

Tesco shoppers have voted for Daffodils Dreams CIC to receive £500, which will help to pay for a holiday or experience for families affected by poverty.

The Wigan-based organisation provides essentials such as clothing and bedding, as well as activities for children and families in the borough facing hardship.

The Lathums' Alex Moore and Scott Concepcion with Noreen Bond and Maureen Holcroft, from Daffodils Dreams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and CEO Maureen Holcroft said: “Our services are many and are based on providing positive life experiences, where children can be given regular opportunities to spend time together relaxing, having fun and enjoying family life in new and safe environments.

“Through the arm of Daffodils Dreams where we provide holidays or a break, we believe we can foster experiences which communicate success and an enriched sense of belonging to the families in need in our community. In turn, we feel, this allows children’s emotional needs to be fulfilled, deeper connections built within the family unit and happy memories that will seek to inspire a positive future for all.

“We provide transport, spending money, food packages, clothing, accessories and vouchers. All the elements that go towards making a perfect family holiday.

“In providing families in poverty an opportunity to be given a normal life experience, this really helps the emotional well-being of the child. A holiday can be the change that gives families the resilience to break the cycle and communicate more effectively as a unit. It develops new horizons and, hopefully, enables children to see what is truly possible. Thank you Tesco, for helping to make this possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco customers are given blue tokens after paying for their shopping and can vote for one of three good causes, with the organisation which gets the most support receiving a grant.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities such as Daffodils Dreams CIC who really are at the heart of their community.