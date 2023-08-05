News you can trust since 1853
Wigan-owned business allows visitors to explore the Lancashire border on e-bikes

People can now explore Morecambe Bay and the Lancashire border thanks to an e-bike hiring scheme born in Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Ease E Ride has launched a fleet of 30 bikes that can be hired from its headquarters in Arnside but it was set up by Wiganer Mike Turner along with a business partner.

With a full days charge cyclists can enjoy the beautiful Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty as never before.

Convenient park-and-ride is now available from Arnside railway station or from Sizergh Castle. Alternatively bikes can be delivered to locations across the area, making for a seamless process and ensuring that customers can focus on enjoying the ride.

Phil Latham and Mike Turner from Ease E RidePhil Latham and Mike Turner from Ease E Ride
Phil Latham and Mike Turner from Ease E Ride
Mr Turner said: “Our e-bikes will give people a unique perspective of Morecambe Bay and south Cumbria.

“We have created several suggested routes enabling e-bike riders to get off the beaten track, get into nature and create fantastic memories.

“We hope that Ease E Ride contributes to taking cars off our roads and gives people an alternative and great fun travel option.”

Cyclists can visit Arnside, Silverdale or beyond, taking in one of the most beautiful coastlines in the UK in a sustainable way, along with getting the best out of the area including stop-oofs at local sights, eateries and cultural gems.

Cycling provides a great form of exercise and when in such a beautiful place it can increase health and wellbeing, with Ease E Ride hoping that visitors can leave their cars at home and travel to the area by public transport and then pick up their e-bike. Or park their cars for the day and enjoy the area by bike instead.

General manager Dan Taylor said “We are excited about the potential of electric bikes to provide a fun and environmentally friendly route to visiting us at Sizergh, which builds on the recent launch of our car-free journey planner.”

The iniative also contributes to the National Trust’s low carbon vision for Sizergh.

E-bike hire is £55 per day. Cycles are designed with comfort and ease of use in mind. They come in small or large frames and are suitable for ages 14+ and all abilities.

More information is available at https://easeeride.co.uk/

