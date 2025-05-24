An award-winning Wigan pie-maker has commissioned a mural of his dad on the side of his new business unit.

When Alex Melling decided to open a container shop at Windy Arbour farm shop, he asked local artist Scott Wilcock aka Snow Graffiti to create some artwork for it.

The original plan was to have a different piece before they settled on a mural for Alex’s father known as Big Jim.

Jim Melling died in 2020 and was an avid rugby player before moving into the medical field. He also taught Alex to play and the pair would often go watching Wigan Warriors games together at Central Park.

Alex also created two award-winning Big Jim pies in memory of his dad.

He said:”The original idea wasn’t meant to be my dad but I thought it tied in well.

"I’ve got two Big Jim pies which have won awards, we’re in Wigan, my dad used to play rugby and I thought it was a bit more personal to me to have him on the side.

"I could have had a big pie on there but everyone knows what I do, it seemed like the right thing to do.

The mural is on the side of a new unit at Windy Arbour Farm Shop where award-winning Baldy's Pies will be sold, instead of from his van, hoping to open at the end of the month.

"It wasn’t just for me, its for my family as well so we’ve got a nice tribute to him.

"Now if anyone wants buy a Big Jim pie you can go and have a selfie next to the actual big Jim!”

Alex said it took Scott three days to complete it due to the warm weather and he is looking forward to seeing what people think of the piece.

The new container will include a wider range of products including salads, sausage rolls and a frozen pie range.

It is hoped it will be open at the end of May/early June.

Alex added: “We’re just waiting for the container to have its last coat put on it.

"The floor should be in hopefully this weekend, the sign’s being made.

"I’m hoping the last week in May but probably the first week in June to actually get open.

"It’ll be the same idea of bake at home but I’m going to be doing some different stuff.

"It gives me something a bit different to do because I’m a chef before I’m a baker.”