Wigan pie shop and bakery shuts down

One of Wigan’s favourite pie shops has closed its doors.
By Matt Pennington
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Muffin Man’s Beech Hill outlet has shut following the premises requiring additional work to be done. Having begun trading in 1977, it has gained a reputation for providing hot pies for a more than reasonable price and the sudden closure came as a surprise to a number of social media users.

But fear no:, as three branches remain open and pastries and sweet treats can still be bought from Billinge, Shevington and Park Road.

The latter of which is now home to staff that have moved from the Beech Hill store following its closure.

Opening times and a list of products available can be found on the Muffin Man website.