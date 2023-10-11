Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Muffin Man’s Beech Hill outlet has shut following the premises requiring additional work to be done. Having begun trading in 1977, it has gained a reputation for providing hot pies for a more than reasonable price and the sudden closure came as a surprise to a number of social media users.

But fear no:, as three branches remain open and pastries and sweet treats can still be bought from Billinge, Shevington and Park Road.

The latter of which is now home to staff that have moved from the Beech Hill store following its closure.