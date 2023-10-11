Wigan pie shop and bakery shuts down
One of Wigan’s favourite pie shops has closed its doors.
By Matt Pennington
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Muffin Man’s Beech Hill outlet has shut following the premises requiring additional work to be done. Having begun trading in 1977, it has gained a reputation for providing hot pies for a more than reasonable price and the sudden closure came as a surprise to a number of social media users.
But fear no:, as three branches remain open and pastries and sweet treats can still be bought from Billinge, Shevington and Park Road.