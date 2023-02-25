Wigan post office reopens after moving just a few doors down the same street
A Wigan community’s new post office has opened – after moving only a few doors down the road from its old home.
The new outlet at 451 Bickershaw Lane is being run by postmaster Jeeva Muthulingam at J’s News and Convenience Store following the retirement of his predecessor further up the street.
There is now a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter at the shop.
The opening hours are Monday to Sunday: 8am to 5.30pm. This is an extra 34 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week including all-day Sunday, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons.
The branch now also opens earlier and closes later.
Sarah Cottrell, Post Office provision manager, said: “We are delighted to have a solution to maintain service as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. There is the added benefit of daily opening and longer hours, making it more convenient for customers to visit.”