Wigan post office reopens after moving just a few doors down the same street

The new outlet at 451 Bickershaw Lane is being run by postmaster Jeeva Muthulingam at J’s News and Convenience Store following the retirement of his predecessor further up the street.

There is now a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter at the shop.

New Bickershaw postmaster Jeeva Muthulingam

The opening hours are Monday to Sunday: 8am to 5.30pm. This is an extra 34 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week including all-day Sunday, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The branch now also opens earlier and closes later.

