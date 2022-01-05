Wigan PPE firm boosts its apprenticeship programme

Elle Smith, Matty Johnson and John Urmston

Acclaimed for developing ground-breaking protective products at its Alpha Solway factory in Golborne which opened its doors last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has now created a variety of new on-the-job training roles as it continues to grow.

With various new positions open to join the half a dozen apprentices already at the site, Globus is enabling a diverse range of young people to further their careers in leadership and engineering, while helping to keep frontline NHS workers safe by producing vital PPE.

The highly sought-after apprenticeship roles feed into the business’s efforts to boost social mobility across the region and have been created to encourage new talent into the business.

This comes as the company continues to fulfil its commitment manufacture 75 per cent of its products in the UK.

This announcement follows a period of rapid expansion for the company and a commitment from Globus to help local communities recover from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alpha Solway currently employs hundreds of workers across its four sites in South West Scotland and North West England, producing a billion face masks per year for frontline NHS staff.

Sharon Taylor, HR Business Partner at Globus Group, said: “We’ve created these opportunities to help provide a valuable career option for young people looking to gain quality training and life skills without going down the university route.

“We’re hoping to attract a diverse pool of talent to our business which we know will help contribute significantly to our journey of growth and we’recommitted to improving social mobility within our recruitment process.”

Elle Smith, 20, who has just begun a multi-skilled engineering apprenticeship at Globus, said: “I absolutely encourage people to do an apprenticeship if they have the chance, grab it by the horns and run with it. There’s so much you can learn and do and it’s a brilliant opportunity.

“If you find yourself in an apprenticeship, never be afraid to ask questions and don’t be afraid to do things wrong. There are people around you to help and support you, and they want you to do well. You’ll learn more and more as time goes on, and soon enough you’ll be confident in doing what you’ve been trained to do.”

John Urmston applied for an apprenticeship with Globus group after previously being unable to find his “career calling.”

The 26-year-old engineer apprentice added: “Completing this apprenticeship has majorly opened up the range of jobs available for me in the future. As trades are universal, it’s exciting to know that this opportunity could potentially take me around the world. I’ve already gained so much knowledge and it’s completely quelled my fear of any uncertain future career prospects.”