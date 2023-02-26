Wigan property firm welcomes new recruit to boost residential sales and lettings
A Wigan business thought to be one of the oldest family-owned property firms in the North West has welcomed a new recruit.
By Gaynor Clarke
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:15pm
Lucie de Lison has joined T Fazakerley & Son in Swinley to work on residential sales and lettings.
She will be working with existing and new clients, alongside Heather Sargent and director Jack Sharpe, and looking to develop the residential sales and lettings side of the business.
Lucie has previously worked for the UK’s largest estate agency business.