News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan property firm welcomes new recruit to boost residential sales and lettings

A Wigan business thought to be one of the oldest family-owned property firms in the North West has welcomed a new recruit.

By Gaynor Clarke
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

Lucie de Lison has joined T Fazakerley & Son in Swinley to work on residential sales and lettings.

Read More
Criminal charges to be considered over police arrest of Wigan dad later killed i...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She will be working with existing and new clients, alongside Heather Sargent and director Jack Sharpe, and looking to develop the residential sales and lettings side of the business.

Lucie De Lison is now working for T Fazakerley & Son
Most Popular

Lucie has previously worked for the UK’s largest estate agency business.

WiganNorth WestJack Sharpe