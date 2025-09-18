"I have loved every second of my time here at the pub and it feels incredibly special to be leading it into this exciting new chapter.

A popular Wigan pub re-launches this week after undergoing a huge facelift.

The Running Horses on St James’s Road in Orrell has enjoyed a “transformational” six-figure investment in recent weeks and it reopens on Friday September 19 following.

More than £220,000 has been spent on the makeover by Admiral Taverns and passionate licensee Patricia Nodwell.

They say it will enable her to give the pub a fresh lease of life and enhance the overall offering to ensure it can remain at the heart of the community for years to come.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub will be hosting a live performance from local artist, Andy Crawford, at 8.30pm on Saturday night.

Inside, the Running Horses has been completely transformed to give the pub a modernised look and feel, while still retaining all the charm of its original features such as the cosy open fire.

Throughout, the pub boasts brand new furniture, an updated bar area and fresh new decor to elevate the space, giving it a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

Additionally, the pub includes three, state-of-the-art 65ins television screens, complete with Sky and TNT sport, so that customers can enjoy watching their favourite sport from the comfort of the pub.

The smartened-up pool room

Externally, the pub hosts brand new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a newly revamped beer garden – seating up to 60 people – featuring new furniture, vibrant flowerbeds, foliage and fencing.

Patricia has been at the helm of The Running Horses for nearly two years and boasts almost a decade of experience within the hospitality sector.

Having spent the last 24 years living in Wigan, the licensee brings both comprehensive knowledge and expertise to the pub, alongside a deep understanding and unique passion for the local community.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be reopening the Running Horses following this fantastic investment.

The newly refurbished darts area

"I have loved every second of my time here at the pub and it feels incredibly special to be leading it into this exciting new chapter.

"I can’t wait to welcome customers, both old and new, back to the pub to show off its brand-new look and everything that it has to offer.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the fantastic community for all the support over the last couple of years and of course the team at Admiral Taverns for helping me to bring my vision for the Running Horses to life. I look forward to making everyone proud!”

Upon reopening, Patricia will host a busy schedule of regular entertainment including Tuesday quiz nights, ladies bingo and line dancing every Wednesday, karaoke every Saturday at 8pm and live music on Sunday evenings from 8.30pm.

She will be forming a pub darts team and looks forward to hosting various fund-raising events for local charity close to her heart: A Brighter Better Orrell.

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “I want to acknowledge and thank Patricia for the passion, energy and commitment she has brought to the Running Horses over the last two years. Her tireless hard work and dedication to the pub have enabled her to create a thriving community pillar that will be enjoyed by all for many years to come.

“On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Patricia and her team at the Running Horses all the very best for the future.”