Wigan pub to host recruitment open day

The Honeysuckle in Wigan - WN3 5BT - is hosting a recruitment open-day on Wednesday, March 19 from 6-8pm (arrive from 5:30pm) to offer those interested in taking the next step in their career, or to change professions altogether, valuable insight into running a community pub and to highlight the benefits of working in the hospitality industry.

The event, which is free to attend, will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at managing a community pub with Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

At the event, attendees can expect to:

Meet the fantastic Business Development Managers at Proper Pubs and learn how they can benefit from the completely bespoke, industry-leading support

Chat with the audit team about the support available to all operators

Get the scoop on the free training platform available

Hear real stories from operators about their journey with Proper Pubs

For anyone interested in attending, please register your attendance here by scanning this QR code

Why Proper Pubs?

Operators earn a minimum of 18.5% of net weekly sales and uncapped sales bonuses

Proper Pubs covers business costs (stock, utilities, repairs, entertainment, etc.)

Enjoy the freedom of being self-employed with unparalleled support and advice