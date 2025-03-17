Wigan pub to host recruitment open day

By India Spencer
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
The Honeysuckle in Wigan - WN3 5BT - is hosting a recruitment open-day on Wednesday, March 19 from 6-8pm (arrive from 5:30pm) to offer those interested in taking the next step in their career, or to change professions altogether, valuable insight into running a community pub and to highlight the benefits of working in the hospitality industry.

The event, which is free to attend, will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at managing a community pub with Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Most Popular

At the event, attendees can expect to:

  • Meet the fantastic Business Development Managers at Proper Pubs and learn how they can benefit from the completely bespoke, industry-leading support
  • Chat with the audit team about the support available to all operators
  • Get the scoop on the free training platform available
  • Hear real stories from operators about their journey with Proper Pubs
For anyone interested in attending, please register your attendance here by scanning this QR codeplaceholder image
For anyone interested in attending, please register your attendance here by scanning this QR code

Why Proper Pubs?

  • Operators earn a minimum of 18.5% of net weekly sales and uncapped sales bonuses
  • Proper Pubs covers business costs (stock, utilities, repairs, entertainment, etc.)
  • Enjoy the freedom of being self-employed with unparalleled support and advice
Related topics:WiganPubsEnglandScotlandWales
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice