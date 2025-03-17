Wigan pub to host recruitment open day
The Honeysuckle in Wigan - WN3 5BT - is hosting a recruitment open-day on Wednesday, March 19 from 6-8pm (arrive from 5:30pm) to offer those interested in taking the next step in their career, or to change professions altogether, valuable insight into running a community pub and to highlight the benefits of working in the hospitality industry.
The event, which is free to attend, will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at managing a community pub with Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.
At the event, attendees can expect to:
- Meet the fantastic Business Development Managers at Proper Pubs and learn how they can benefit from the completely bespoke, industry-leading support
- Chat with the audit team about the support available to all operators
- Get the scoop on the free training platform available
- Hear real stories from operators about their journey with Proper Pubs
Why Proper Pubs?
- Operators earn a minimum of 18.5% of net weekly sales and uncapped sales bonuses
- Proper Pubs covers business costs (stock, utilities, repairs, entertainment, etc.)
- Enjoy the freedom of being self-employed with unparalleled support and advice