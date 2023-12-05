News you can trust since 1853
Wigan railway station given makeover thanks to volunteers

An already award-winning railway halt in Wigan has been further spruced up by a team of volunteers from Northern Rail.
By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Members of the teams at the train company, construction company Kier and Network Rail joined together at Hindley Station for a day of action.

The team spent time litter-picking, tidying up the platforms and surrounding areas as well as clearing weeds. They also planted roses in the community garden at the station.

Volunteers at Hindley StationVolunteers at Hindley Station
Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Hindley.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”

On Sunday December 10, rail timetables across the North of England will change in line with the rest of the National Rail Network and customers are encouraged to use the Check My Timetable feature on the Northern website for more information.

