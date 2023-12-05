Wigan railway station given makeover thanks to volunteers
Members of the teams at the train company, construction company Kier and Network Rail joined together at Hindley Station for a day of action.
The team spent time litter-picking, tidying up the platforms and surrounding areas as well as clearing weeds. They also planted roses in the community garden at the station.
Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Hindley.
“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”
