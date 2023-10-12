Wigan recruitment firm marks 20 years of supporting businesses and workers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bond Personnel was set up in 2003 by Kate Bond and has become one of the North West’s biggest recruiters.
It was previously based in the former Observer building in Wigan town centre, before moving to King Street around five years ago, and now has six employees.
They match up employers and workers, ensuring people in the borough can find the work they need while allowing businesses to grow.
The agency focuses on manufacturing and distribution placements across the North West, with long-standing clients in Wigan, Bolton, St Helens, Warrington, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston.
While staff initially went door to door to recruit businesses, now much of their work is done using computers.
They marked the milestone by handing out gifts and sweet treats to clients, while sales account manager Leon McGregor raised £600 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice by taking part in the Wigan 10k.