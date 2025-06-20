Bosses of a Wigan restaurant and coffee house have announced its sudden shutdown.

The Vale, on Gathurst Road in Orrell, was trumpeted as bringing new prosperity and hospitality in the area, having been born from the once popular Vale Royal pub-restaurant on the same site which had itself failed in 2018.

Gates outside the eatery were locked today, although other businesses on the site, including the Anna Shimmin Academy of Dance in the studio at the rear, will be unaffected by the closure.

A statement was put out on social media last night (June 19) which read: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to write this message, but unfortunately we are having to close on a permanent basis.

The gates were locked in front of The Vale at Orrell today

"To all who have visited us we thank you for everything. I am sorry we couldn’t keep the doors open.

"For all whom have bookings coming up whether it be functions or table reservations we will be contacting you in due course.

"This account will not be monitored so any messages will be unanswered.

"I have been asked to write for any rental enquiries for the building please contact [email protected]. Thanks, The Vale.”

This morning (June 20) the post – and indeed The Vale Gathurst Road Facebook page – had been taken down and no-one was answering the telephone.

A comment on Instagram from a customer read: “Gutted for you all, such a lovely friendly team.”

In truth the restaurant struggled to build up a large enough clientele.

Orrell resident Ben Goodwin said: “This is so sad. We had such high hopes for the place after it had lain empty for so long.

"Everyone remembers how successful the Vale Royal used to be used to be with its famous value carveries and it was also very popular with students from St John Rigby College next door. But that went downhill eventually and something fresher was needed.

"The Vale seemed to do OK for functions and its breakfasts proved popular but on an evening, when you’d expect a place like that to be rocking, the car park never looked very full.

"There should be a place for establishments like this. I really do hope that someone else can come along and make it work.”

Another local said: “I went in several times and the food and service were always very good. This part of Wigan needs hospitality like this and it’s a crying shame The Vale has closed.”

A spokesperson for the owners of the building said: “It is very sad that the venture did not work out as hoped for the tenant.

"Of course now we have a vacant building and would welcome inquiries regarding the premises and would consider many uses.

"Anyone interested in a hospitality business here will find a smart, fully-furnished restaurant and kitchen which could be ready for use and opening almost as soon as they move in.”

The spokesperson also highlighted the fact that there are rooms upstairs at the restaurant which are designed to accommodate hair and beauty salons and classes.

Anyone with an interest in these opportunities is asked to contact [email protected].