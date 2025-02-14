A Wigan restaurant is facing significant challenges after road changes severely impacts its lunchtime trade.

The introduction of bollards on Millgate in Wigan town centre has made it harder for customers, particularly those who are elderly or disabled, to visit Gallimore’s on the Wiend.

Taking to social media, the restaurant’s owner Dane expressed concerns surrounding its future after an couple were unable to make their lunchtime reservation due to the changes and he kind-heartedly resorted to a home delivery.

The bollards on Millgate in Wigan town centre

Dane said: “Please may I send my deepest apologies to Mary and Malcolm for not being able to get to my restaurant for an early Valentine’s meal at lunchtime.

"The reason being Malcolm’s wife is in a wheelchair and unfortunately Malcolm is not in good health to push the chair all the way up Millgate .

“There were no spaces near the Town Hall, not even in the loading bay.”

After hearing the couple’s issues the restaurant kindley prepared a special meal for the couple and had it delivered to them.

Gallimore's is worried about its future

Dane added: “When I received Malcolm’s phone call explaining he couldn’t make his reservation, I decided to make a special lunch and delivered it to their house. I can’t tell everyone how excited and pleased to be able to have a lunch together.

"Unfortunately since Wigan Council decided to reduce the road to one lane and install bollards halfway down Millgate. We have lost a lot of lunchtime trade.

"Before the bollards a lot of our lunchtime customers are a little older, they could get a lift or taxis to the bottom of the Wiend, but no more.

"Our future is not looking too healthy.”