Wigan retail park's latest tenant is Greggs after all

The new Greggs at Robin Park

A newly built unit on the Robin Retail Park next to the soon-to-arrive Nando's had been earmarked for the booming retailer.

But at the beginning of the year it was announced that it wouldn't be a Greggs after all, with locals speculating that it was because there was already a franchise at neighbouring Asda and another down the road in Marsh Green.

Other possibilities for the unit were discussed including Wigan Warriors' moving their club shop there.

But recently Greggs livery was put on the building after all and now it has opened.

The company says jobs are being created by the venture and the other two Greggs outlets nearby will be unaffected.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at UH Robin Retail Park has brought new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.

"The Wigan shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating, both indoor and outdoor."