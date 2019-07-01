Wigan's latest food hygiene ratings revealed

Health inspectors have dished out top marks to more than half of Wigan eateries in their latest round-up of hygiene inspections.
Surprise visits were made to 91 food-serving establishments across the borough in May, and 57 per cent – or 52 of the 91 restaurants – earned the highest score of five stars.
Mr Pizza, in Chapel Street, Leigh, earned top marks just two months after being deemed a two-star takeaway by inspectors.
Pemberton Fish Bar was another business to turn its fortunes around, also earning a five after scoring just one in March.
It joined top scoring venues like Hideout, in Queen Street, Wigan.
The second highest rating of four was given to 20 establishments, while 11 scores of three were also handed out.
A trio of venues earned a lowly score of two, while five achieved the second lowest score of 0ne, including St John Rigby College’s catering service.
No eateries were given the dreaded zero rating in the latest round of inspections.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2019:
FIVE
Aldi, King Street, Leigh
Applewood Farm Pub Restaurant, Astley Park Way, Worsley
Aquasnax Sandwich Bar, Coal Pit Lane, Atherton
Atherleigh Park (ward kitchens), Atherleigh Way, Leigh
B&M Stores, Worthington Way, Wigan
Bay Horse, 49-53 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Bridgewater Care Centre, Queen Street, Golborne
Brooklands Day Nursery, Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Bumble Bee-Stro - St Annes’s CE Primary School, Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground
Caffe Nero, 15 Standishgate, Wigan
Canine Companions Cafe/Snack Bar, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
Central Fusion Ltd, Antler Court, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Co-op, 235 Church Lane, Lowton
Co-operative Group, 73 Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Courtyard Cafe, Jaxons Court, Hallgate
Crispin Arms, Birkett Bank, Wigan
Elderflower Kitchen Co, Ribbesford Road, Wigan
Forbes on the Lane, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Galloways, Market Place, Wigan
George VI, Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton
Give Peas a Chance, Private address
Harrisons of Atherton, Colliery Lane, Atherton
Heron Frozen Foods, Market Street, Atherton
Heron Frozen Foods, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Hideout, Queen Street, Wigan
Home Bargains, The Galleries, Wigan
Hourigan House, Myrtle Avenue, Leigh
Ince CE Primary School, Charles Street, Ince
Izzy’s Tearoom, Ladies Lane, Hindley
Jackbits, Warrington Road, Leigh
Leigh Arms, King Street, Leigh
Leigh Tandoori, Twist Lane, Leigh
Londis, Sale Lane, Tyldesley
Manor Pharmacy, Frog Lane, Wigan
McColls, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan
McDonalds, Bradshawgate, Leigh
Mellors Catering - Dean Trust Wigan, Greenhey, Orrell
MetroFresh St Thomas Ce J & I (Ncb), Hodnet Drive, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Millie’s Cookies, Grand Arcade, Millgate
Mr Pizza, Chapel Street, Leigh
Pemberton Fish Bar, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Quality Save, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Rumble Tums Food, Frog Lane, Wigan
Sarah’s Little Cakery, Private address
St Johns C of E Playgroup, Church Street, Orrell
Standish Under Fives, Kenyon Road, Standish
The Berkeley, Wallgate, Wigan
The Brick Food Works, Hodson Street, Wigan
The Farm Yards Tearooms, Stone Cross Lane, South Lowton
Two Left Feet Tap & Brewery, School Lane, Haigh
Wigan & Leigh College Catering Services, Wigan College, Wigan
Yates Greer, Union Street, Leigh
FOUR
ABC Private Day Nursery, Orrell Road, Orrell
Aspens Services ay Bedford High School, Manchester Roadm Leigh
Bethal Toddlers, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Golden City, Moor Road, Orrell
Hybrid Kitchen, Cricket Street, Wigan
Lou’s Diner, New Market Street, Wigan
Marsh Green Fish & Chips, Marsh Green
Muffin Man, Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Pound Bakery, Bradshawgate, Leigh
Premier Convenience Store, Warrington Road, Abram
Rainbow Day Nursery, Bridge Street, Golborne
RMS Chimney Sweet Rolls, Spring Street, Wigan
Subway, Wallgate, Wigan
The Archer, Manchester Road, Astley
The Coffee Bean, New Market Street, Wigan
The Pantry, Water Street, Atherton
The Shamrock, Preston Road, Standish
Toronto Pizza, Warrington Road, Ince
Wen Menu, Wallgate, Wigan
Wheatsheaf, Miles Lane, Shevington
THREE
Aspects of Care, Chapel Street, Pemberton
Best Local, Firs Lane, Leigh
Costcutter, Holt Street, Leigh
Green Cardamom, Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
I B Local, Wigan Road, Leigh
Planet Pizza, Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
Plough & Harrow, Broad O’ Th’ Lane, Shevington
St Judes Parish Centre, Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Subway, Standishgate, Swinley
The Food Company, Orrell Road, Orrell
Wigan SCC, School Lane, Wigan
TWO
Bee Shop, Market Street,
Atherton
Mings Express Chinese Takeaway,
High Street, Golborne
Spice Lounge Seasonings, Clayton Street, Wigan
ONE
Aramark at St John Rigby College, Gathurst Road, Orrell
Bad Boys, Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Canadian Pizza, Whelley,
Wigan
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road, Standish
Q8 Sports Bar & Gril, Powell Street, Swinley