Wigan Sainsbury's events in pictures 1997-2015

By Charles Graham
Published 29th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Supermarkets are sometimes as much community focal points as they are places to shop, as these photographs of Wigan’s Sainsbury store at Marus Bridge show. They chart activities from the year it was opened in 1997 through to a decade ago.

As you can see there were plenty of reasons why our photographers were invited there.

2. Former Mayor Ken Pye launches The Rotary Club of Wigan's A Better Future In Sight appeal for old spectacles at Sainsbury's, Marus Bridge, with Sainsbury's charity co-ordinator Sue Hodges

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Winner of Wigan Sainsbury's design a cake competition Amber Gallagher of St Gabriel's Primary School, Higher Folds, Leigh, is pictured with bakery manager Tim McKenzie and her winning cake made up by bakery staff

Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Hawkley High School Singing Group sang carols at Sainsburys, Marus Bridge, in aid of Wigan Infirmary's children's Rainbow Ward, accompanied by head of music Stuart Barton on the keyboard and conducted by music teacher Natalie Hart

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

