As you can see there were plenty of reasons why our photographers were invited there.
1. Pictures from Wigan Sainsbury's store from 1997 to 2015
. Photo: STAFF
2. Former Mayor Ken Pye launches The Rotary Club of Wigan's A Better Future In Sight appeal for old spectacles at Sainsbury's, Marus Bridge, with Sainsbury's charity co-ordinator Sue Hodges
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Winner of Wigan Sainsbury's design a cake competition Amber Gallagher of St Gabriel's Primary School, Higher Folds, Leigh, is pictured with bakery manager Tim McKenzie and her winning cake made up by bakery staff
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Hawkley High School Singing Group sang carols at Sainsburys, Marus Bridge, in aid of Wigan Infirmary's children's Rainbow Ward, accompanied by head of music Stuart Barton on the keyboard and conducted by music teacher Natalie Hart
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
