Wigan school pupils stay safe with new reflective vests

School pupils will be shining bright on class trips after receiving reflective vests.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Barratt Homes gave the clothing to Hindley Junior and Infant School for children to wear while walking along roads, ensuring they can be easily seen and stay safe.

School business manager Rhian Speakman said: “We would like to thank Barratt Homes on behalf of the children and staff at Hindley Junior and Infant School. We are always extremely grateful to receive donations in school as this helps to relieve the pressure of rising costs and reduced budgets.

Year six pupils at Hindley Junior and Infant School with the new vests

“The donation of the reflective vests will mean we can help to keep our children and staff safe when they are out of school on visits or trips.”

Neil Goodwin, managing director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain safe and visible when they are away from the school grounds and our donation can aid the school in all of their future trips.”

