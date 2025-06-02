Wigan shop staff pictured in spring 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
A piece of retail retro here as we publish pictures taken for the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way street and shop profile pages in days of yore. Starring this time are staff and bosses of businesses on Gerard Street, Ashton; Warrington Road, Platt Bridge; Preston Road in Standish and Hallgate, Wigan.

These pictures were first published in early April to mid-May 2014 and many haven’t been seen since.

1. Down Your Way in Ashton, Platt Bridge, Standish and Wigan in spring 2014

2. Michelle Lee of Special Days Bridal House in Gerard Street, Ashton

3. Laura Davies and Angie Thornley at The Card House and Balloon Room in Gerard Street, Ashton

4. Sisters Laura and Becky Hutchinson of Blend N Shake in Gerard Street, Ashton

