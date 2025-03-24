Wigan shops and streets back in 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
This little gallery take us back 27 years to 1998 and pictures taken of Wigan shops, streets and activities in them.

Memories galore here!

RETRO - 1998 - Staff from Sainsbury's, Marus Bridge, present 'pictures for schools' to pupils at Rose Hill Special School.

RETRO - 1998 - Staff from Sainsbury's, Marus Bridge, present 'pictures for schools' to pupils at Rose Hill Special School. Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO - 1998 - Celebrating the opening of Shopmobility at Robin Park, Wigan. 7th December 1998.

RETRO - 1998 - Celebrating the opening of Shopmobility at Robin Park, Wigan. 7th December 1998. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

RETRO - 1998 - Shoppers looking for a post-Christmas bargain on Standishgate, Wigan town centre. Taken 28th December 1998. Next store, Standishgate, Wigan.

RETRO - 1998 - Shoppers looking for a post-Christmas bargain on Standishgate, Wigan town centre. Taken 28th December 1998. Next store, Standishgate, Wigan. Photo: staff

RETRO - 1998 - Standishgate, Wigan.

RETRO - 1998 - Standishgate, Wigan. Photo: staff

