Wigan shops and streets back in 1998
Published 24th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
This little gallery take us back 27 years to 1998 and pictures taken of Wigan shops, streets and activities in them.
RETRO - 1998 - Staff from Sainsbury's, Marus Bridge, present 'pictures for schools' to pupils at Rose Hill Special School. Photo: Wigan Today
RETRO - 1998 - Celebrating the opening of Shopmobility at Robin Park, Wigan. 7th December 1998. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
RETRO - 1998 - Shoppers looking for a post-Christmas bargain on Standishgate, Wigan town centre. Taken 28th December 1998. Next store, Standishgate, Wigan. Photo: staff
RETRO - 1998 - Standishgate, Wigan. Photo: staff
