Jackie Rogerson joined in 1994 and hit her target a couple years later losing 3 stone and maintaining that for over 20 years winning slimming worlds top target consultant at the national awards- getting to be on stage with Peter Andre!

Since becoming a consultant Jackie has won numerous awards from bronze silver to triple gold, but diamond was the one that was a total surprise as this was keeping members motivated every single week for a whole 12 months with a set retention - which was hit big style without the group even knowing - the big plus was this happened in late November and December when lots say that they’ll return in the new year. Additionally, only three group leaders got this award in the whole of the UK.

JAckie said: “Over the course of 24 years I’ve helped many members achieve their dream weight, from brides to be to helping members get pregnant - and being told by a few you helped save my life from ill health diabetes really makes my role so humble.

ME BEFORE AND AFTER

“Thoughout that dreaded 2020 lockdown - I kept the moral going by weekly slimming world zoom sessions including me trying to cook and even attemping to make syn free sausages live to my members!

“Being at the oscars for this amazing recognition is amazing, but I’d like to dedicate to every Bethel Slimming World member as you also made this happen.