Alex Winstanley, of Happy Smiles Training has been recognised for his ongoing commitment to improving social inclusion of disabled people across the region by Northern Gamechangers.

Alex works alongside 42 other local disabled people to deliver disability inclusion-based training to schools, community groups and businesses across the region.

Launching in 2019, the CIC has received many accolades, including being named on the Disability Power 100 List in 2022, along with Greater Manchester Community Business of the Year 2022.

Alex Winstanley, co-founder of Happy Smiles Training

And the winners of the Third Sector Award 2022 for Volunteer Team of the Year have now been shortlisted by the Northern Gamechangers award who celebrate those making a real difference across the North. Successful gamechangers use their inluence as a force of good.

Alex is one of 50 individuals and businesses shortlisted, with the Top 10 Northern Gamechangers to be announced at a September 21 award ceremony.

Hosted by north west based business consultancy Elevate, nominees are judged by some of the leading businesspeople and community leaders across the region.

Judges include Tim Heatley, co-founder of Capital & Centric; Mike Taylor, customer engagement manager at Electricity North West and last year’s Ultimate Northern Gamechanger winner, policy and influencer manager at Manchester charity Macc, Lauren Rosegreen.

Co-founder and director of Elevate, Ilona Alcock said: “We’ve had some excellent submissions this year, and it really goes to show the breadth of talent we have across the region. There’s a real commitment from people across the North to deliver positive change in their communities and it’s an honour to be able to recognise them with these awards.

“Alex’s story is a great example of someone who’s dedicated to creating positive change, going above and beyond to improve the lives of others and empower those in the disabled community. I wish the best of luck to him and everyone else nominated in September!”

A full list of the Top 50 Northern Gamechangers finalists can be found on the Elevate website.