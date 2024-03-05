Wigan solicitor claims prize at Manchester Resolution Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy Dawber, from Standish, and Associate Solicitor in the family team at law firm, Slater Heelis was announced as the winner.

The exclusive black-tie event, hosted at Manchester’s DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, looked to shine a light on the incredible talent Greater Manchester has to offer in the field of family justice.

Amy, who was nominated by her colleagues for the honor, faced strong competition with ‘YRes Rising Star of the Year’ being the category with the highest number of entries this year. The award looks to specifically recognise a solicitor under 10 years of qualification who stands out for their outstanding performance.

Commenting on Amy’s success, Vicki McLynn, Partner in the Family team at Slater Heelis said: “Amy is an outstanding family lawyer, whose positive impact has been undeniable in her two years since joining the firm.

“Her work ethic is unwavering, its quality unmatched and her client relations are a joy to witness. The fact this has been recognised by Manchester’s Resolution Awards is fantastic and a real testament to the hard work Amy puts in, daily.

Alongside offering her clients the best possible advice, guidance and instruction, Amy is also very passionate about widening access to the legal profession. Recently Amy arranged events including talks at the University of Law during which many of the students were inspired by her having begun her career as a legal secretary whilst completing her LPC qualification part-time.

Vicki added: “Amy’s worked so hard to get where she is and has enjoyed a wonderful career to date and I am truly excited to see where else it takes her, I have a feeling this well-deserved accolade is just the start – well done, Amy!

Amy also plays key roles with YRes - Resolution’s network of family law professions that have less than 10 years’ qualification, and the LGBT Foundation in Manchester where she offers advice to its’ members on all aspects of family law.

Amy is a key part of the Slater Heelis award-winning family law team which achieved a Band 1 ranking for the first time in the highly-regarded Chamber Rankings at the end of 2023, with five of its team also recognised individually for their outstanding performance, as well as a Tier 2 rating for the 7th consecutive year in The Legal 500’s 2024 report.

Resolution is a community of family law professionals that was founded in 1982 under a mutual belief that a non-confrontational approach to family law issues would produce better outcomes for families and children.