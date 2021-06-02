Wigan solicitor moves to new family law firm

Victoria Melling and Janet Larkin

Janet Larkin worked at HCB Solicitors, on Library Street, and had previously been at Alker, Ball Healds and a partner at Healds.

Now she has joined VM Family Law in Bolton as a consultant solicitor.

She is a trained counsellor and an expert in resolving the financial aspects involved in marriage breakdown.

Janet has extensive experience in dealing with Children Act matters and cases where there has been domestic abuse.

Victoria Melling, who set up VM Family Law in January, said: “I have known Janet throughout my career and have seen her in action. Her knowledge, professionalism and client care has always been outstanding.

“That’s why, when the opportunity arose to work with her, I jumped at the chance.

“She has more than the relevant experience but, even more importantly, her client care skills are of the highest standard.”

Janet said she was “absolutely delighted” to be joining VM Family Law and was looking forward to working with new clients and “empowering them to make positive decisions and actions where needed”.

She added: “I believe that people should get good legal advice as early as possible and then they can consider the options and the future with some knowledge and certainty.”