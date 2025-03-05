..
Wigan staff at work and play in the 1960s and '70s

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
We capture a couple of works outings and staff on the job in this little collection of archive pictures.

They all feature bosses or employees of Wigan businesses who were photographed in the 1960s and ’70s.

1. Packing cleansing herbs ready for the shops at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977

Photo: STAFF

Pills and tablets counted electronically as they are put into bottles at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977

Pills and tablets counted electronically as they are put into bottles at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977 Photo: STAFF

3. Staff of Bradburn Camping at Orrell try out the new trailer tents in 1968

Photo: STAFF

4. Publicans Mr and Mrs Downes at the White Horse Hotel, Wigan, in 1968

Photo: STAFF

