They all feature bosses or employees of Wigan businesses who were photographed in the 1960s and ’70s.
1. Packing cleansing herbs ready for the shops at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977
. Photo: STAFF
2. wwig-04-03-25-Potters pills-NWUpload.jpg
Pills and tablets counted electronically as they are put into bottles at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977 Photo: STAFF
3. Staff of Bradburn Camping at Orrell try out the new trailer tents in 1968
. Photo: STAFF
4. Publicans Mr and Mrs Downes at the White Horse Hotel, Wigan, in 1968
. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.