The competition, organised by Imperial College London, saw the students create a new kind of cardiac monitor to detect heart issues.

Year 13 students Shawn Shibu, James Montford, Megan Fraser, Ryan Campbell, Isabelle Du Plessis and Isabella Westerbeek worked together on the monitor and complete the project work which was then entered into the competition and judged against other student teams across the UK.

Impressively, the groups design actually placed within the top 10 nationally out of all the teams that entered, meaning that they qualified to present their work to professors of medicine from Imperial College along with scientists from The British Heart Foundation.

The winning team of Winstanley students that entered the competition

The presentation took place earlier this month with the scholars stunned upon hearing the next day that they had won the competition overall, highlighting the effort that went into the project.

The adjudicators said "The Judging Panel were very impressed by Winstanley College. The team did an excellent job, congratulations”

The college’s medics, dentists and vets coordinator, Dave Woods, said: “I am always immensely proud of our Winstanley students and the lengths that they will go to help others.

"Coming top 10 in the country is an incredible achievement but then, facing a panel of professors and handling their questions in the manner that they did, leaves me speechless.”