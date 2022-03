Big Buddah’s located on Great George Street, Wigan opened at the beginning of the year.

Their vegetarian and vegan delights are raved about by locals.

The business even have people travelling from across the North West to sample the goods.

Here are a selection of some of our pictures when the company first opened.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

1. . The team, from left, Emma Ellis, Connor Morley, Joe Loram, Katie Jeffreys and James Willcock. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. . Co-owner Joe Loram. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. . Emma Ellis in the kitchen. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. . James Willcock. Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales