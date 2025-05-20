A restaurant in Wigan has announced it will close its doors after six years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plata Tapas based in the Arches in Wigan town centre has announced it will close for good on Sunday August 3.

The owners of the restaurant have decided to not renew its lease, opting to relocate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post by the restaurant said: “All good things must come to an end.

Plata Tapas will close in August

“On Sunday, August 3 we'll close our doors for the final time after almost six wonderful years.

“With our lease ending this August, we've made the bittersweet decision as a family to sell our home and relocate—meaning we won't be able to continue serving the incredible community of Wigan.

“It's been an absolute joy sharing the best tapas in town with you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To every customer who has dined with us, our fantastic suppliers, and our brilliant team (past and present)—thank you, you've made running our little independent restaurant so special.

“But it's not over yet! We'd love to welcome you—whether you're a regular or have yet to visit—to join us this summer before we say goodbye on August 3.

“Fancy being the next business to join our wonderful neighbours at The Arches?

"While Plata itself won't be for sale, the unit (including the restaurant fit-out, kitchen equipment, and more) will be available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have taken to social media to share their gratitude to Plata Tapas.

One diner wrote: "I'm super sad to hear this.

"We had a meal here the night before our wedding during Covid times, so we have really lovely memories, and we always try to come on our wedding anniversary too.

"Thanks for the lovely food, great atmosphere, caring service and wonderful memories.

"I wish you all the best in wherever life is taking you next, I have no doubt you'll be amazing at whatever you choose to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person added: “I've loved eating here and it's been a real pleasure.

“So sorry you're leaving. Good luck in your new adventure.”

Anyone who may want to purchase any of the restaurant’s equipment should contact Plata Tapas on social media.