Investment for major projects in the Wigan area is predicted to hit nearly £1bn in the decade to 2028, according to a report to the town’s council cabinet.

The long-awaited study, authored by director place Aiden Thatcher, was described by council leader David Molyneux as “worth waiting for” at a cabinet meeting.

He said: “I was looking forward to this report coming to cabinet and, having read it, I’m even more excited now.

"It clearly shows the amount of investment that’s taking place across the borough.”

Wigan Town Hall where the cabinet heard about Wigan's £1bn of investments over a decade

Public investment in schools, housing, parks, and the borough’s town centres between 2018 and 2024 hit £521m, with a further £479m planned until 2028.

Private sector projects like the delivery of more than 8,000 new homes, big regeneration schemes like Fettlers – which will replace The Galleries – and Cotton Works – which is the huge overhaul of Eckersley’s Mills – along with strategic partnerships like the Civic AI Innovation Hub have also been hailed.

Still in the pipeline are the ongoing redevelopment of Haigh Hall, investment into Leigh and Ashton-in-Makerfield town centres, Hope School and major housing upgrades.

Coun Molyneux hailed the report, saying the Fettlers town centre development – formerly The Galleries – will generate £5m in social value and more than 450 jobs.

Plans to develop skills in the digital and green sector and improve transport connectivity with a possible Metrolink connection to Leigh were also highlighted.

Coun Nazia Rehman, who is the council’s portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation, also welcomed the report, saying: “We are in a challenging edocnomic climate, but we have been successful in attracting this investment, not only from the public sector but also from the private sector as well, is very encouraging.

“I hope our residents can exploit the social value elements this brings.”

Council deputy leader Keith Cunliffe added: “People of the borough can also benefit from all the developments taking place in Greater Manchester, particularly the opportunities to improve transport links.

“There is a lot happening, but there’s potential for much more to boost opportunities for local people.”

The report underlined the £31.4m investment of combined Levelling Up funding and the Plan for Neighbourhoods for Leigh town centre.

In Asthon-in-Makerfield town centre, there is to be a new civic square and revitalised public realm.

At Hope School, a state-of-the-art facility will support inclusive education and skills development.

Meanwhile, some £341m is being invested in social home development via Wigan’s Housing Revenue Account.

Mr Thatcher’s report said: “The council is actively enabling private investment and external funding to support our shared ambitions.”

It said that the Wigan Station Gateway and work on a ‘refreshed plan’ for Leigh would be ‘key enablers of growth’ along with a ‘vision’ for a health and care university centre and improved transport connectivity, including a Metrolink to Leigh.

“Public sector capital investment from 2018/19 to 2027/28 will total nearly £1bn,” his report said. “This has leveraged significant private investment, estimated at £1.5 to £2bn in housing alone, demonstrating the multiplier effect of public-led regeneration.”