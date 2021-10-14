Wigan Town Centre to lose another high street store

Footasylum, based in the Grand Arcade will close on Saturday October 16, joining a number of shops that have closed their doors in the centre over the past 12 months.

A post located in the shop window says: “Unfortunately, this store will be closing on October 16 2021.

“Any refunds and exchanges can be taken to any other Footasylum branch, our closest stores are Middlebrook, Preston, Bolton, Manchester and Liverpool. You can also shop with us online.

The exterior of Footasylum at the Grand Arcade which closes its doors on Saturday

“Finally the Wigan Team would like to say thank you for your custom over the past five years.”

The popular retailer, known for its footwear and clothing containing brands such as Under Armour, Nike and Monterrain, was founded in 2005 with JD taking over operations of Footasylum in 2019. It opened a store in the borough back in late 2016.

The shop has around 10 employees, leaving them with very few options following the announcement.

Footasylum’s closure will come as a huge shock to its staff and Wiganers and many will be left wondering what will happen to the Grand Arcade with WHSmith also set to close in early December, which will result in eight spaces in the centre being left unoccupied.

Wigan Today has contacted Avison Young, agents for the Grand Arcade, and JD Group for a comment but have not yet received a response.