The office block in Hindley that closed in 2008, which has become overgrown in recent years, will be demolished and replaced with nine new homes. Frank Phillips Builders has been granted permission to build nine two-storey homes with three bedrooms.

The Liverpool Road site has become an ‘eyesore and is attracting fly tipping’ according to locals supporting the application.

Site of former job centre on Liverpool Road in Hindley

As part of these works approved by Wigan Council, a new junction off Harper Street adjacent to the site in order to provide better vehicle access to the new homes. The site was seen as a good location for developers due to the close proximity to Hindley town centre and Amberswood Nature Reserve.

A planning officer report stated: “The site contains a vacant and dilapidated building and the redevelopment of the site would improve its character and appearance.

"The loss of this small employment site is acceptable as it is physically isolated from other employment sites.